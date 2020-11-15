Normally, I do not play Christmas music until after Thanksgiving, but there is nothing normal about 2020, so as I write, Christmas music plays in the background.
Bob Dylan is singing “Do You Hear What I Hear?”
Yes, Bob, I do.
I remember when then-Los Angeles County Supervisor Mike Antonovich first alerted me that Bob had a Christmas album coming out.
You don’t forget news like that.
“Christmas in the Heart” came out in 2009, with all proceeds going to feed the poor.
A mix of traditional secular songs (“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”) and religious songs (“O Little Town of Bethlehem”), the album is not for everyone, but I like it.
I will follow it up with the greatest of all time: Bing Crosby.
I haven’t spent enough time in department stores or listening to the radio to know if they are playing Christmas music yet.
———
At the risk of sounding like the late Andy Rooney, let me ask: Ever wonder why there are no songs about Thanksgiving?
There are hundreds of Christmas songs, but no one sings songs at Thanksgiving.
The Fourth of July gets a few patriotic songs, but any specifically about July 4, 1776?
Many religious songs are dedicated to Easter, but it’s not like the radio stations and shopping malls play Easter music for a month leading up to the holiday.
There are a few secular Easter songs — about Peter Cottontail and Easter parades — but I haven’t heard them in decades.
New Year’s Eve gets the traditional and indecipherable “Auld Lang Syne” but not much else.
New Year’s Day gets little attention as well, save U2’s terrific “New Year’s Day.”
Love songs abound, but how many specifically written for or about St. Valentine’s Day?
———
Of all the holidays, St. Valentine’s Day was the last one we truly celebrated in the traditional way. By the time Paddy’s Day rolled around, officials were canceling parades.
We thought all would be OK by Independence Day, but it passed without the traditional largescale gatherings.
The city of Palmdale did a wonderful job of celebrating veterans with its 2,020-flag display at Pelona Vista Park, but many Veterans Day ceremonies were either pared way down or canceled.
Now the authorities tell us not to have traditional Thanksgivings.
Stores are stocking smaller turkeys, I read somewhere, based on the idea that more people will have only their own immediate families at their homes for dinner this year.
What happens to the bigger turkeys?
My family always gets along well at Thanksgiving gatherings, but not all families do.
Thus, you see stories popping up about one benefit of the quarantine conditions: Giving people an excuse to not gather with their relatives.
No one wants to say so yet, but it is not looking good for Christmas, either. Will Santa make it to any malls? Will churches celebrate indoors?
Not likely.
I guess all we can do is forge ahead and cling to the ray of hope brought by Pfizer’s announcement of a vaccine last week.
And stay home and listen to Christmas music.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
