ANTELOPE ACRES — Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday at the Antelope Acres Community Center with residents of Los Angeles County’s unincorporated communities.
Children and adults got their pictures taken with a Los Angeles County fire truck from Station 112, LA County sheriff’s department patrol vehicle and a mounted posse.
Don’t fret if you missed the hot dogs, hamburgers, cold drinks and sno-cones and the chance to meet local first responders; the city of Lancaster will hold its National Night Out from 4 to 9 p.m. today on Lancaster Boulevard.
National Night Out, now in its 40th year, is an annual community-building campaign that promotes law enforcement-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer. The national event is typically held on the first Tuesday in August.
About 40 people turned out for the Antelope Acres event.
“Tonight was awesome,” said Deputy Kit Gruppie, the community relations deputy from the Lancaster station. “We went over our Neighborhood Watch stuff, (and) I introduced myself.”
Stater Bros. Markets donated $100 toward hamburgers and hot dogs to feed attendees.
Dana Pope, Jeff Pope and Mauricio Lainez from the volunteer Antelope Valley Mounted Posse and Deputy Tiffany Mercer from the parks bureau Mounted Enforcement Detail brought their horses to the event. They will also attend Lancaster’s event. Deputy Gilberto Borruel, the resident deputy from Lake Los Angeles, attended, as well as other deputies and volunteers on patrol.
“We’re recruiting pretty hard for volunteers on patrol,” Gruppie said. He added anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer on patrol can contact him at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
The Antelope Acres Fire Station 112 is operated by three volunteers. Supervisor Ray Butler operated the grill at the event.
“We’re always looking for recruits,” Butler said.
The station had 22 calls last month.
Lancaster’s National Night Out is a free event that will feature various informational booths, including representatives from the LA County Sheriff’s Department, LA County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, Lancaster’s Public Safety Department and local non-profit agencies, according to a release from the city.
Attendees can interact with local officials, explore law enforcement vehicles and equipment up close and gain valuable insights into the community’s safety measures.
The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station will have a booth set up next to the Community Advisory Committee.
“National Night Out is such a fun and easy way to demonstrate that our city stands together against crime,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a statement. “More than ever, residential safety remains a top priority in Lancaster, and we are committed to opportunities like this to connect residents directly with law enforcement and the city’s Public Safety team. Let’s come together to celebrate our wonderful city and work together to continue making this a wonderful, safe place to live.”
The city’s public safety team will host a dunk tank for charity. All proceeds will benefit a local nonprofit organization. The Public Safety team will also be giving away prizes, including bicycles. Children can simply stop by the Lancaster Public Safety booth for their ticket to enter the bike raffle.
“This initiative not only fosters a sense of joy among the young participants, but also emphasizes the commitment of law enforcement to positively impact the lives of the city’s youth,” the release said.
The event will also feature a vendor bingo card raffle. Upon arrival, attendees will receive a vendor bingo card to encourage them to explore various vendor booths. By completing a vendor bingo card, participants become eligible to enter a raffle for a chance to win a swag bag filled with exclusive goodies, the release said.
“This interactive activity adds an element of excitement and engagement to the event, encouraging attendees to connect with local vendors and learn more about the community’s offerings,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.