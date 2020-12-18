A recent Associated Press story on Gov. Gavin Newsom was, in my view, more than just a tad disingenuous.
The AP wrote about the outcry over the governor’s much-discussed, much-maligned mask-free meal at a swanky French restaurant as though a populist revolt were the extent of his problems.
Yes, people are furious at Newsom for flouting his own COVID-19 mandates.
But, no, that’s not all.
It is the aforementioned arrogance coupled with breathtaking incompetence costing the state billions and depriving deserving citizens of COVID-19 relief funds that has people roaring mad.
Newsom was warned repeatedly about the possibility of fraud when it came to distributing pandemic relief funds. As the Sacramento Bee reported earlier this month:
“Soon after they began doling out billions in aid last spring to those who lost their jobs to the COVID-19 pandemic, federal officials warned the states that the money represented a jackpot waiting to be looted.
“They issued alerts about fraud schemes. They disbursed extra money to help state unemployment agencies deal with potential problems.
“California, though, was one of 15 states that did not follow one of the key pieces of advice — to cross-check Social Security numbers with prison inmate records — until it may have been too late.”
California protects inmate privacy by refusing to allow the Department of Corrections to provide inmates’ Social Security numbers to the Employment Development Department.
As Dave Barry used to say, you couldn’t make this up.
The inmates and other fraudsters had a field day, with even 120 Death Row inmates approved for unemployment benefits.
They are still figuring out how much was lost to fraud in total, but it is in the billions statewide. That’s billions with a b.
The EDD meanwhile, is working with decades-old computer systems which make it hard for them to handle calls from home, so thousands and thousands of people who actually lost their jobs because of COVID-19 shutdowns could not get their checks.
It’s astonishing, really.
———
I’m checking the long-term forecast and not seeing anything resembling a white Christmas for us this year.
Not even a wet Christmas.
We came close last year, with a good-size snowstorm blanketing the Valley on the day after Christmas.
We did have a white Thanksgiving, though.
———
Speaking of weather forecasts, a letter writer, I gather a meteorologist, took me to task for picking on forecasters when they get things wrong.
He is right; I shouldn’t do that. For the most part, the forecasters do a remarkable job, and they are getting better every year.
I can’t tell you how many times Alexa has said something like, “Right now, it 54 degrees in Lancaster with a few clouds. Tonight, expect clear skies and a low 27 degrees,” and I awaken to clear skies and 27 degrees.
One day — I swear this is true — I was going to a friend’s house so we could have coffee in his backyard rather than inside as a precaution against the virus.
The night before, the hourly forecast called for 58 degrees at 10 a.m., the hour of my arrival at his house. I noted on the car thermometer that it was 57 as I approached.
As I turned onto his street, the clocked turned to 10 a.m., and the temperature turned to 58.
That’s about as precise as you can get.
So, no, I may make a wisecrack about the “weatherman” now and again, but in truth I think they do a great job.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.