LANCASTER — Each fatal traffic collision media release California Highway Patrol officer Monique Mischeaux writes includes an update and a reminder at the bottom of the email.
In the most recent email, received Friday, Mischeaux wrote about a fatal traffic collision on Thursday involving a Lake Hughes resident. The motorist was driving a 2006 Mazda 3 northbound on Cheseboro Road north of Barrel Springs Road. For undetermined reasons, the driver made an unsafe turning movement, allowing the vehicle to veer to the left across the southbound lane and onto the west dirt shoulder.
The vehicle went airborne and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. There were no witnesses to the collision so the time it occurred is unknown.
“Tragically, another life was lost here in the Antelope Valley as a result of a preventable traffic collision,” Mischeaux wrote. “This is the 10th person killed so far this year in the Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction. You can help us prevent these senseless deaths by obeying all traffic signs and signals, obeying the speed limit, not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and always wearing your seatbelt.”
The Antelope Valley CHP’s jurisdiction includes all roadways within unincorporated Los Angeles County along with all state highways with the Antelope Valley.
Mischeaux documented 42 separate fatal traffic collisions in 2020, which resulted in 45 deaths. That number, like the 10 deaths so far this year, covers only the Antelope Valley CHP’s jurisdiction. It does not include fatal collisions within the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale under the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
“We’re at a loss,” Mischeaux said in an interview. “You know, we’re writing the tickets.”
The Antelope Valley CHP tries to mitigate that loss through special enforcement units, or SEUs, which Mischeaux described as a concentrated enforcement effort. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year, the Antelope Valley CHP has partnered with the Newhall CHP to conduct joint special enforcement units.
The joint operation includes traffic enforcement along San Francisquito Canyon Road, the two-lane road named after the canyon that connects Santa Clarita to the mountain communities of Green Valley and Elizabeth Lake.
“We come on our side of the hill; they go on their side of the hill,” Mischeaux said. “We get many officers out there because folks are just speeding through those canyons; it’s not safe. People complain about the roads; it’s not the roads. If you’re traveling at a safe speed, that road is perfectly fine. And that’s with any road. If you travel at a safe speed and you pay attention and you follow the traffic law, you’re going to be OK.”
You still have to worry about other drivers, she added.
Overturned cars are a speed issue typically combined with an overcorrection if the motorist drifts off to the side of the road.
“Because of the speed and because of the movement it causes cars to go sideways, off the roadway. It’s driver-induced,” Mischeaux said.
Mischeaux keeps a record of each press release issued since she took over as public information officer for the Antelope Valley CHP in October 2019. The releases detail each fatal collision that occurred within her office’s jurisdiction.
Mischeaux knows where the collisions occurred, whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision, and whether the driver of passengers wore their seatbelt. She discussed the 42 fatal collisions and 45 deaths that occurred last year within the Antelope Valley CHP’s jurisdiction. The collisions occurred on the east and west sides of the Antelope Valley.
January 2020 was a busy month for the Antelope Valley CHP with seven fatalities. That’s more than one a week. February 2020 saw two fatal collisions. There were three at the beginning of March 2020. The next fatality came on April 25. There were no fatalities in May. The reduction in traffic fatalities coincided with the statewide safer at home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Traffic was at a minimum; the fatal picture went down; the speeding went up,” Mischeaux said.
With less traffic on the freeways, CHP officers cited motorists for driving 100 miles per hour or faster on the Antelope Valley Freeway and Interstate 5. The CHP had a statewide enforcement to slow people down on Interstate 5.
June and July had three fatalities each. There were four in August, six in September, five in October, four in November and six in December. Seven of the 45 fatalities Mischeaux documented were pedestrians. Those do not include pedestrian fatalities reported by the sheriff’s department.
“We want the message to go out that people have to be careful when they’re driving; they have to not only watch for cars they have to watch for pedestrians,” Mischeaux said. “If you’re in an area where there’s crosswalks you have to slow down.”
The ages of the victims varied. The youngest driver who died was 19 years old; the oldest was 83 years old. One of the fatalities was a child passenger.
Seven fatalities were attributed to driving under the influence. There were five fatalities attributed to excessive speed.
“Usually it’s that speed and that jerking movement afterward, so that unsafe turning movement, that random swerve,” Mischeaux said, adding that DUIs often include the unsafe turning movement.
Mischeaux counted 22 fatalities attributed to an unsafe turning movement.
“People get sick of us saying, ‘distracted driving, distracted driving,’ ” Mischeaux said. “It’s not just cellphone; it’s eating, applying your makeup, reading.”
Mischeaux once pulled over a driver who was studying for a test.
The California Highway Patrol’s Start Smart program stresses no passengers for teenaged drivers their first year of driving to limit distractions.
“We have parents come to the class as well,” Mischeaux said.
Most young drivers know they need to wear a seat belt. They also know not to drink and drive.
“They know these things but do they know not to goof around with their friends in the car, because that’s going to cause you to crash,” Mischeaux said. “The people that are going to die are the people that are closest to you.”
Seat belts save lives. Twelve of the 45 traffic fatalities in 2020 that Mischeaux documented involved people who were not wearing a safety restraint.
“That is 12 people that could have possibly lived through the crash. Would they have been injured depending on the dynamics of it? Yeah, they could be injured. That seat belt reduces the risk. We’re not going to say a seat belt can always save your life but it can help,” Mischeaux said.
The California Highway Patrol offers free installation and inspection checks for child car seats. Officers go through training to meet certification standards so they can provide the service.
The CHP cannot recommend a specific car seat. But it does recommend the purchase of a new car seat. Do not buy a car seat from a swap meet. Most car seats expire after seven years. The expiration date is on the car seat.
“We’re just pushing the safety side of it,” Mischeaux said.
The CHP has multiple education programs for students designed to encourage safe driving habits. The programs shifted online last year due to the pandemic.
Through the CHP’s Right Turn program, Mischeaux said they encourage middle school aged students to speak up, such as reminding a parent to put on a seat belt, or to ask a driver to slow down if the driver is driving too fast.
The CHP always has “Every 15 Minutes,” a two-day program geared toward high school juniors and seniors that uses a make-believe fatal car crash to highlight the dangers of distracted driving and driving under the influence.
“We were supposed to do three of them last year,” Mischeaux said. “They all got canceled due to COVID. We’re hoping that when the schools get back in the swing of things we can get back to everything.”
Mischeaux graduated from Quartz Hill High School in 1999. She is married with three children. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of California, Riverside. She joined the California Highway Patrol in 2005.
“I’ve always been around law enforcement,” Mischeaux said, adding she has multiple family members who served in law enforcement careers.
As the public information officer for the AV CHP, Mischeaux shares safety information with local town councils and other groups. She also speaks to students. Mischeaux read to schoolchildren for Read Across America the first week of March. When a class of first-graders requested an officer last week, she read to them, too.
“I love that part of it,” Mischeaux said.
Mischeaux has held different positions with the California Highway Patrol, including training new officers in the field. She said being the public information officer is the best fit for her personality.
“I love to talk,” Mischeaux said. “I love what I do; if I didn’t love what I did, if I didn’t like the department I wouldn’t be here, I would use my degree and go somewhere.”
Mischeaux’s expertise and compassion was helpful during last year’s Black Lives Matter demonstrations. She talked to protesters and encouraged people to speak with officers when they see them at public events.
“We want people to engage with, and that’s the part that I love, talking to people and changing their mind about law enforcement,” Mischeaux said.
