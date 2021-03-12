Al Smith, governor of New York and unsuccessful Democratic nominee for president in 1928, opposed the New Deal on the grounds that it included too many giveaways.
Reporters asked him why he thought the New Deal was popular.
“Nobody shoots at Santa Claus,” Smith said.
And so it is with the newly passed American Rescue Plan $1.9 COVID relief bill, loaded up unimaginable amounts of money, much of it for things having nothing to do with the virus.
We should help people devastated by COVID lockdowns, but the handouts for all notion doesn’t make sense.
Al Smith, by the way, died in 1944, long before an infamous incident in Philadelphia that might have surprised him.
Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles, at a game in December 1968, did not shoot at Santa Claus — but they did boo him and pelt him with snowballs. Tough crowd.
———
Do you realize that as of this writing, I have held the same number of solo presidential press conferences as Joe Biden?
Same number of State of the Union addresses as well.
———
I finally found someone who likes our new district attorney, George Gascon.
The Orange County Register reports:
“Convicted killer Phillip Dorsett, who came from a life of wealth and privilege in Rancho Palos Verdes, was in a celebratory mood one Monday night inside his cell resembling a college dorm room at New Folsom State Prison.
“Dorsett, sentenced to 40 years to life for the 2005 execution-style shooting death of a rival gang member, had just learned Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón had issued a new directive calling for the possible resentencing of inmates who have already served 15 years in prison.“
I watched the cellphone video of Dorsett and his cellmate toasting each other with “moonshine,” and have to say that it’s true, the cell does look like a college dorm room.
Anyway, convicted murderers love Gascon. I do not.
Gascon takes the part of the criminals and has no empathy for victims and the future victims his policies create. He is cruel and coldhearted.
In our adversarial legal system, we have defense lawyers, including taxpayer-funded public defenders, many of whom, despite the stereotypes, are excellent attorneys.
It is the defense’s job — not the prosecution’s — to advocate on the side of the accused. It would be like hiring a new football coach who promptly announces his strategies to allow the other team to score.
The left is supposed to be anti-gun, right? Wrong. That’s if law-abiding citizens want guns to protect themselves from the criminals that Gascon allows to go free.
Gascon’s policies literally encourage criminals to carry guns because he is doing away with sentencing enhancements (years added to sentences) for possession of a gun in commission of a felony.
I remember they used to have posters in places like mini-markets, “Use a gun, go to jail,” reminding would-be robbers of the 10 extra years they could get for using a gun during a felony.
“When criminals talk among themselves and share information that firearm enhancements are not going to be used, it’s no longer a deterrent,” Vern Pierson, district attorney of Eldorado County and president of the California District Attorneys Association, told the Register.
“People are increasingly using guns in the commission of violent crime. Gascón’s policies are reckless and dangerous to people of Los Angeles County and the people of California in a broader sense.”
Is that not obvious? Can anyone argue with Pierson’s logic?
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.