Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake smiles standing among models after the presentation of his “1993/1994 fall/winter ready to wear collection,” in 1993, in Paris. Miyake, who built one of Japan’s biggest fashion brands and was known for his boldly sculpted pleated pieces as well as former Apple CEO Steve Jobs’ black turtlenecks, has died.

TOKYO (AP) — Issey Miyake, who built one of Japan’s biggest fashion brands and was known for his boldly sculpted pleated pieces as well as former Apple CEO Steve Jobs’ black turtlenecks, has died. He was 84.

Miyake died last Friday of liver cancer, Miyake Design Office said, Tuesday.

