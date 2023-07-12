JERUSALEM— Israeli authorities evicted a Palestinian family from a contested apartment in Jerusalem’s Old City on Tuesday, capping a decades-long legal battle that has come to symbolize the conflicting claims to the holy city.
Activists say the Ghaith-Sub Laban family’s removal is part of a wider trend of Israeli settlers encroaching on Palestinian neighborhoods with the government’s backing and cementing Israeli control by seizing property in contested east Jerusalem.
Israel describes the eviction as a simple battle over real estate, with settlers claiming the family was squatting in an apartment formerly owned by Jews.
Earlier this year, Israel’s Supreme Court struck down the family’s final appeal, ending a 45-year-long legal battle and clearing the way for the eviction.
Police officers came to Nora Ghaith-Sub Laban’s apartment in Jerusalem’s Old City early Tuesday morning, forced open the door and removed the family. Her son, Ahmad Sub-Laban, said the family was barred from reentering the premises.
“When we got back in front of the house, we faced the new reality that our main entrance had been closed and we don’t have the right to use it anymore,” he said.
