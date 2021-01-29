It’s a good thing H. was not alive to see this.
Longtime readers will remember H. Scioneaux, whose frequent epistolary contributions graced the editorial pages of this newspaper for decades.
Two retired local high school teachers — Scioneaux from the left and Darwin Ochs from the right — wrote hundreds of reasoned, well-written and often witty letters to the editor over the years.
Both passed on a few years ago.
I instantly thought of H. when I read the story about the Board of education in San Francisco renaming dozens of schools named after individuals deemed insufficiently woke.
George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, John Muir, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and James R. Lowell were canceled.
While H. and I seldom agreed on political issues, we were friends because we could exchange views in a civil and respectful way — the way it is supposed to be and the way it used to be.
He was an extremely intelligent, well-read man, fluent in several languages and entertainingly eccentric. My favorite story was the time he mentioned having read “Mein Kampf” in German.
I asked him his impressions, and he said, “I noticed Hitler used a lot of dependent clauses.” I expected remarks on the content; he gave me comments on Hitler’s syntax.
H. was fiercely proud of his high school alma mater and talked about it often — Lowell High School in San Francisco.
Lowell is a prestigious high school with a longstanding relationship with Stanford University, regularly sending students on to the elite university, including H. Scioneaux for his master’s in Spanish.
The already-existing school was renamed for James Russell Lowell, the abolitionist poet, in 1894.
Abolitionist? Why did he get canceled? Hey, if Abe Lincoln — the Great Emancipator — can get canceled for maltreatment of Native Americans, what chance does a poor poet have?
The school Board says they found evidence that Lowell held racist views before becoming an abolitionist.
This is a far cry from removing a statue of Robert E. Lee, who took up arms against his country in defense of the continuation of the institution of slavery.
Lowell became an abolitionist. Don’t they believe in the redemption of souls? (Don’t answer that — rhetorical question.)
Obviously, they don’t believe in the redemption of souls; otherwise, they wouldn’t be renaming the school that honors Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California.
What was her egregious and unforgiveable sin against the gods of wokeness? Thirty-seven years ago, someone vandalized a confederate flag that was part of a historical display.
In her role as mayor of San Francisco, Feinstein ordered the flag replaced. Again, this was part of a historical display — it’s not like she was dressed in a gray uniform, waving the stars and bars, and whistling “Dixie.”
Not only that, Feinstein quickly ordered the flag removed when people complained. And yet, 37 years later, the school Board says she no longer deserves to have a school named for her?
These are not the workings of rational minds.
Let’s go back to Lincoln, though. He led the country into the horrific Civil War and emancipated the slaves. Isn’t taking his name off a school racist? I would think so.
Maybe a “progressive” reader can explain that to me.
H. Scioneaux was a classical liberal — the sort who believe in the absolute necessity of a free flow ideas to the survival of thriving democracy — not a woke “progressive.”
It’s a shame what they’ve done to his school.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.