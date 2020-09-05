Irving Kanarek, a Los Angeles lawyer who defended Charles Manson in the cult killings of actress Sharon Tate and six other people, and Jimmy Smith, whose murder of a police officer was chillingly retold in Joseph Wambaugh’s 1973 bestseller “The Onion Field,” died Wednesday in Garden Grove. He was 100.
His nephew Kany Levine confirmed the death.
Those killings were among the most notorious crimes of the 1960s, and the national spotlight that focused on their trials made Kanarek’s disruptive circus of courtroom tactics almost as fascinating as his bizarre clients — Manson, the cult leader with a “family” of young drifters, and Smith, a petty thief who did not quite know how to operate the automatic pistol he carried.
For Kanarek, the trials were high points in a three-decade practice given to a more routine caseload of personal injury and damage claims. The law was not even his first calling. He had been an aerospace engineer for North American Aviation, but had lost his Air Force security clearance and his job after being falsely accused of Communist associations in the 1950s. He cleared his name, but the experience had soured him on science.
His first major case arose in Los Angeles on a March night in 1963 with a routine traffic stop for a broken taillight on a car carrying Smith and Gregory Powell. As two officers, Ian Campbell and Karl Hettinger, approached, Smith and Mr. Powell drew guns, disarmed the officers and drove them 90 miles north to a remote onion farm near Bakersfield, California.
Wambaugh’s novelistic treatment described Campbell’s killing:
“Gregory Powell raised his arm and shot Ian in the mouth,” he wrote. “For a few white-hot seconds the three watched him being lifted up by the blinding fireball and slammed down on his back, eyes open, watching the stars. He probably never saw the shadow in the leather jacket looming over him, and never really felt the four bullets flaming down into his chest.”
Hettinger fled into the darkness and escaped. Powell and Smith were caught, tried for murder, convicted and sentenced to death.
But the case became a seven-year marathon of appeals, mistrials, reversals and reinstatements. Kanarek won Smith’s first reversal and defended him in other proceedings, but he was eventually fired by Smith, who threw a chair at him.
Those death sentences were commuted to life in prison in 1972 by a California Supreme Court ruling that temporarily invalided the state’s death penalty. Smith was paroled in 1982, but was in and out of prison for the rest of his life on parole violations. He and Powell both died in prison in their late 70s.
Kanarek’s next — and last — famous client was Manson. On Aug. 9, 1969, a cleaning lady entering a Benedict Canyon home in North Beverly Hills, California, found the mutilated bodies of Tate, 26, the pregnant wife of director Roman Polanski, as well as three friends and a chance visitor. All had been stabbed and shot many times, and Tate had been hung from a rafter.
A day later, the bodies of a grocery magnate, Leno LaBianca, and his wife, Rosemary, were found in their Los Angeles home. They had been killed in ferocious attacks that left little doubt they had been slain by the same people who killed Tate and her companions.
Within months, Manson and four followers were arrested and implicated by Linda Kasabian, an accomplice who admitted her role in the crimes. Kasabian was granted immunity and became the state’s star witness in a trial that began in July 1970 and lasted six months. (Charles Watson, a cult member who joined in the killings, was committed to a mental institution and not tried with the others.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.