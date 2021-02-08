LANCASTER — Nancy McKim has a heart for helping children. She also has the legs, lungs and stamina to get it done.
McKim, 53, is a mother, teacher and Ironman athlete. Since 2015, McKim has been an avid supporter of Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft charity that empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide cleft surgery to children globally.
As a member of Smile Train’s endurance fundraising program, Team EMPOWER, McKim has made several races count by fundraising for the charity while training. McKim will compete in the upcoming 2021 Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, this October.
McKim is preparing her body to complete 140.6 total miles — 2.4 miles swimming, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run. She will complete a half-triathlon this May in St. George, Utah, to prove she is up to the challenge.
McKim’s goal for the Ironman is to break 14 hours.
She has already raised more than $36,700. To reach her goal of $50,000 — enough to help 200 children — McKim will host the fourth annual socially distanced Love for Smiles 5K and Children’s Smile Mile in Lancaster from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 20. The cost is $30 for the 5K and $10 for the Kids Smile Mile. Registration ends Feb. 19.
McKim held the previous events at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she moved it to her neighborhood, which has a mix of paved and dirt roads.
“It’s a loop so there’s no re-passing each other,” McKim said. “Not everybody starts at the same time. People can start any time from 7;30 to 8:30 a.m.”
Participants will be measured based on their individual times. Awards will be mailed to recipients. Instead of T-shirts, participants will receive neck gaiters.
McKim teaches kindergarten at Valley View Elementary School. She started teaching at the Westside Union School District school in 1989. McKim ran in high school and college. She has competed in triathlons — a multisport endurance race that features running, bicycling, and swimming over various distances — for some time. She wanted to a full triathlon, so she signed up for Ironman Arizona.
“I found that the more you train and become very self-absorbed,” McKim said. “I didn’t want it to be all about me.”
McKim found Smile Train via a Google search. She reached out to the charity to see if she could be part of their team for the event.
“It makes a little nicer than just in individually,” McKim said. “They were very embracing. … They made the whole experience of racing for that ironman seem more like a team experience.”
McKim added it was a no-brainer to work with Smile Train.
“It was such an immediate fix for children,” McKim said. “You raise the money and those children’s lives are changed on the dot.”
Smile Train also had a direct partnership with the event McKim selected, so that made working with McKim all the better, Julie Bengis, manager of Smile Train’s Team EMPOWER said.
“We’ve helped children in over 90 countries,” McKim said. “We have active partners in 70 countries. It’s a global effort and we provide that training, funding, and the resources for the partners that live there to give that help year round.”
To see McKim’s fundraising website, visit https://www.mysmiletrain.org/participant/nancymckim
To learn more about the Love for Smiles 5k, visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1785354674948945/
