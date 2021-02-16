KERN COUNTY — Two men were arrested and 100 pounds of marijuana was seized, following a narcotics investigation.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigation and Operations Units wrapped up an investigation on Feb. 12, which resulted in the arrest of Christian Barajas, 30, of Riverside, and Bernabe Brito, 51, of Bishop. The men were involved in the sales and trafficking of large quantities of marijuana.
Brito and Barajas were arrested in the 2200 block of Panama Lane in Bakersfield, after the a loaded firearm and the large amount of marijuana were located in the vehicle.
Barajas was charged with possession of marijuana for sales, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, being under the influence of a controlled substance while being armed with a firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime. He was booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Central Receiving Facility.
Brito was booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Central Receiving Facility jail for the following charges: Possession of marijuana for sales and conspiracy to commit a crime.
