LANCASTER — Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help in locating missing person James Richard Lowery, aka Jim Lowery.
He is 74 years old, white, stands six-feet-three-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a tattoo of a USMC (United States Marine Corps) bulldog on his right forearm. He also has a Harley-Davidson shield tattooed on his left forearm. He has an eight-inch scar on his stomach and an eight-inch scar on his right forearm, which extends from his elbow to his wrist.
Lowery was last seen driving a blue 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with an unknown Arkansas license plate number. He was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 40600 block of 178th Street East in Lake Los Angeles.
His family members have not seen or heard from him.
Anyone with information about Lowery’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.
Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
