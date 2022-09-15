SANTA MONICA — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators served multiple search warrants, Wednesday — including at the home and office of county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl — in connection with a public-corruption probe involving contracts awarded by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to a nonprofit group run by a close friend of Kuehl.
Kuehl denied any wrongdoing and blasted the probe as a politically motivated act of harassment by Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
