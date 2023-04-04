LANCASTER — A man was shot and killed during a house party on Saturday in the 44000 block of Cerisa Street and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their probe into the circumstances that led up to the incident.
Deputies with the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to the Cerisa Street address regarding a call for service around 1:25 a.m., in which a gunshot victim was reported, according to a news release.
A police scanner call reported there were about 35 uncooperative people at the location when deputies arrived on scene. They made entry into the house and saw two men in the kitchen with gunshot wounds. Both were described as Black and in their 30s.
One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition, the news release said.
“There is no suspect or suspect vehicle information at this time,” the news release said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to provide information anonymously may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), via the P3 Tips mobile app or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
