LANCASTER — An independent investigation into allegations of verbal and physical abuse by Antelope Valley Union High School District Board trustees Jill McGrady and John Rush against Board member Victoria Ruffin were unsubstantiated and instead revealed quite the opposite, according to a summary of the report.
The report, based on interviews with 16 witnesses, revealed evidence that Ruffin “verbally attacked and yelled at other Board members at nearly every meeting,” the summary said.
Ruffin filed a complaint with the District, on April 21, 2021. She subsequently filed a complaint with the California Department of Education. The state determined that the complaint did not meet the criteria for state intervention, according to the summary, which the Antelope Valley Press obtained via a Public Records Act request.
The state requested that the District make a separate determination as to whether Ruffin’s complaint fell within the District’s Uniform Complaint procedures. It did not because Ruffin’s complaints were against elected officials. The District still initiated an investigation into the complaints.
In the complaint, Ruffin alleged that McGrady and Rush verbally and physically attacked her during closed session meetings, from December 2019 to April 21, 2021, the date of her complaint, according to a five-page summary addressed to Ruffin, dated April 8, 2022, by Assistant Superintendent Brett Neal.
However, Ruffin often did not attend closed session meetings from during that period. She has not participated in closed session at all this year. She typically participates in Board meetings via Zoom from a Palmdale Starbucks.
Ruffin alleged that McGrady and Rush created a hostile work environment when they allegedly verbally and physically attacked her during closed session from December 2019 to April 21, 2021. She alleged that former Superintendent David Vierra created a hostile work environment by knowingly permitting McGrady and Rush to engage in the alleged behavior and failing to maintain a secure work environment.
Ruffin also alleged teacher Dan Shy threatened her from December 2019 through the date of her complaint.
The investigator interviewed 16 witnesses, “all of whom were found to be honest, open and forthcoming in their responses,” Neal wrote.
Ruffin did not participate in the investigation nor provide a verbal statement. However, the investigator was able to make a credibility assessment based on Ruffin’s complaint.
“The investigator found you to be less credible than other witnesses interviewed as you made several false and misleading statements in your complaint,” Neal wrote.
Ruffin, speaking at the June 13 meeting, disputed the results of the investigation after McGrady brought it up.
“Of course you’re not going to say you harmed me; of course you’re not going to say you harmed me,” Ruffin said at the meeting. She added, “I expected your investigation to come back the way it did; everybody does.”
The investigation revealed no evidence to support Ruffin’s allegation that McGrady verbally attacked Ruffin during closed session. Rather, the investigation found that Ruffin verbally attacked other Board members and individuals during open and closed session meetings, including yelling at other Board members and calling them names.
The investigation revealed that Ruffin called McGrady “racist” and “white supremacist,” Neal wrote.
“The investigation also revealed evidence that you yelled so loud in closed session that other individuals who were not in closed session were able to hear you and recognize your voice,” Neal wrote. “Accordingly, your allegation was unsubstantiated.’
Ruffin’s allegation of physical abuse by McGrady was also unsubstantiated.
In addition, the investigation found no evidence to support Ruffin’s allegations of verbal abuse by Rush.
“Rather, the investigation revealed evidence that you verbally attacked other Board members and individuals during open and closed-session meetings, which included name-calling and yelling at others,” Neal wrote.
The investigation revealed evidence that Ruffin “verbally attacked and yelled at other Board members at nearly every meeting,” Neal wrote.
Ruffin’s allegation of physical abuse by Rush was also unsubstantiated.
The report found no evidence to support Ruffin’s allegation that McGrady and Rush created a hostile work environment.
Ruffin alleged that Vierra created a hostile work environment when he failed to maintain safety when he permitted community members to approach the dais and serve recall paperwork.
According to the report summary, the investigation revealed no evidence that Vierra had knowledge of any threats or attacks against Ruffin.
“The investigation revealed that being served with recall paperwork is the only reported concern of feeling unsafe,” Neal wrote. “To that end, the investigation revealed no evidence that Dr. Vierra did not ‘allow’ community members to approach you as he only became aware of the incident after the Board meeting.”
The summary added that it is common for community members to approach the dais before and after meetings to have private conversations or interactions with Board members.
“All witnesses stated that you were served with recall paperwork either immediately before or after a Board meeting (i.e. during the time community members typically approach the dais to speak with Board members),” Neal wrote.
The investigation also found no information to substantiate Ruffin’s complaint regarding alleged threats by Dan Shy, the former president of the Antelope Valley Teachers Association.
The cats out of the bag....Ruffin is a POS (IMHO).
