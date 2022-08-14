Victoria Ruffin

RUFFIN

LANCASTER — An independent investigation into allegations of verbal and physical abuse by Antelope Valley Union High School District Board trustees Jill McGrady and John Rush against Board member Victoria Ruffin were unsubstantiated and instead revealed quite the opposite, according to a summary of the report.

The report, based on interviews with 16 witnesses, revealed evidence that Ruffin “verbally attacked and yelled at other Board members at nearly every meeting,” the summary said.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

The cats out of the bag....Ruffin is a POS (IMHO).

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.