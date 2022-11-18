PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are investigating the death of a person, which occurred, Wednesday, in the Antelope Valley Country Club neighborhood, Sheriff’s officials reported.

Deputies responded at approximately 3:20 p.m., to what was initially described as a shooting death in the 39700 block of Makin Avenue. A later update from Sheriff’s officials described it as a “person down in a garage call,” which the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station confirmed was the correct description of the call.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.