PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are investigating the death of a person, which occurred, Wednesday, in the Antelope Valley Country Club neighborhood, Sheriff’s officials reported.
Deputies responded at approximately 3:20 p.m., to what was initially described as a shooting death in the 39700 block of Makin Avenue. A later update from Sheriff’s officials described it as a “person down in a garage call,” which the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station confirmed was the correct description of the call.
Once deputies arrived at the location, they found a person unresponsive and suffering from trauma, Sheriff’s officials reported.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was not available, Thursday.
There is no suspect or vehicle information available and no additional information is available, Sheriff’s officials said late Wednesday night, in a notice announcing the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
