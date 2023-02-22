COMPTON — The investigation is continuing into the cause of a massive fire Monday on the campus of Manuel Dominguez High School that gutted the cafeteria building.
The fire was first reported at 7:12 p.m. Monday at the school, and a second alarm was requested a short time afterward, the Compton Fire Department reported.
Firefighters from the Los Angeles County and Downey fire departments provided mutual aid to the Compton Fire Department. The flames burned through the roof of the building, which was heavily damaged.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation, a Compton Fire Department battalion chief told City News Service on Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters remained at the school overnight making sure all hot spots were out. No injuries were reported.
The school was closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday. And about 11 p.m., Monday the Compton Unified School District announced via Facebook that classes would be canceled Tuesday on the advice of fire and building safety personnel.
“We are grateful that there are no reported injuries, as well as for our school and district community, who have already come together to start planning for instruction to resume,” officials said in a statement.
Students who were to have received breakfast and lunch were advised that meals would be available at William Jefferson Clinton Elementary School.
