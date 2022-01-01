EL CAJON — Federal authorities continued, Friday, to investigate the crash of a business jet that slammed into a residential neighborhood near El Cajon after taking off from Orange County.
The eight-seater Learjet 35A business jet departed John Wayne Airport and crashed at 7:15 p.m., Monday, in the unincorporated Bostonia neighborhood, near Gillespie Field airport. All four people aboard died. No injuries on the ground were reported.
The plane, owned by Aeromedevac Air Ambulance, was operating as an air ambulance, with two pilots and two nurse/paramedics aboard.
CBS8 reported that the plane had flown a patient from Arizona to Orange County before attempting its return trip to Gillespie Field.
“It is with great sadness that we must share the devastating loss of our colleagues at Aeromedevac Air Ambulance on December 27, 2021,” the El Cajon-based company posted on its Facebook page, Wednesday. “The loss of our friends has left us an indescribable void. To both us and their families, they are unsung heroes, dedicating their lives caring for others in need throughout our community.
“Our priority now is to support the well-being for the families of all our crew members. We are a close-knit air ambulance program that is united by our missions to care for our patients. Our team’s commitment to helping others has always been inspiring. We are honored and blessed to have worked with the crew members that we have lost, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to their families.”
The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, on Wednesday, identified two of the crash victims as Douglas James Grande, 45, and 67-year-old Julian Jorge Bugaj. A GoFundMe page was set up on Wednesday to help Bugaj’s family with funeral and other expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.