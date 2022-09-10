PALMDALE — The invasive Aedes mosquito has been found in two additional areas of Palmdale, Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control officials reported, Thursday.
The mosquitos are known to carry different diseases than our native mosquitos, including yellow fever (they are sometimes known as yellow fever mosquitos), dengue fever, chikungunya and zika virus, according to officials. So far, none of these diseases have been found here.
The latest appearance of these mosquitos was in the area of 13th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard and near 30th Street East and Avenue R-4.
This is the first indication of this invasive species in those areas.
“This type of mosquito was first discovered in the Antelope Valley, in October of 2018, and has been spreading exponentially throughout the Antelope Valley since then,” District entomologist Karen Mellor said in a release announcing the findings.
Since 2018, when nine adult Aedes mosquitos were trapped in the Antelope Valley, the number found each year has increased, to 168 trapped, in 2021. So far, in 2022, District technicians have trapped 256 of the mosquitos.
The mosquitos have been found in more areas in and around Palmdale, this year, according to information provided by the District.
District personnel have increased surveillance in those areas where the mosquitos have been found, placing traps that are designed to attract egg-laying Aedes mosquitos. Once they enter the trap, the mosquitoes are contaminated with larvicide. When they leave the trap, they spread this larvicide to other small and hard-to-find breeding sources in the area. The adult mosquito also gets infected with a mosquito-specific fungus that kills her.
The Aedes mosquitos are black-and-white and are closely associated with human dwellings. They are more aggressive than the native variety.
Unlike other mosquitos in the area, which generally bite at dusk and dawn, Aedes mosquitos actively pursue people throughout the day. They tend to bite below the knees.
The public plays a critical role in helping to control the spread of the mosquito population. All possible sources of standing water where mosquitoes lay eggs such as buckets, tires and plant saucers, should be emptied of standing water. Scrubbing the inside of the containers is also recommended, as this can dislodge eggs deposited above the water line.
Due to Aedes’ close association with humans, they will not hesitate to take up residence inside your home or office, officials said.
The District urges residents to do their part to protect themselves by following these recommendations:
• Be sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.
• Clean clutter in the yard. Invasive Aedes are container breeders and will lay their eggs in toys, discarded tires, bird baths, potted plants, soda cans and even trash.
• Check rain gutters and lawn drains to make sure they aren’t holding water and debris.
• Clean and scrub bird baths and pet watering dishes, weekly.
• Check indoor plants that are kept in standing water for mosquito activity (i.e. bamboo and philodendron).
• Wear EPA registered insect repellents with ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 to exposed skin (as directed by the product label) when mosquitoes are present.
• Wear long-sleeve shirts, long pants, socks and shoes when mosquitoes are most active.
• Report any daytime biting mosquitoes to the District at 661-942-2917
For details or services, contact the District at 661-942-2917.
