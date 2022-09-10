Mosquitos found

The invasive Aedes mosquito was found in two additional sites in Palmdale recently, adding to the increase in instances the mosquito that can carry tropical diseases in the Antelope Valley. This map shows all the areas where the mosquitos have been found, so far this year.

 Map courtesy of AV Mosquito and Vector Control

PALMDALE — The invasive Aedes mosquito has been found in two additional areas of Palmdale, Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control officials reported, Thursday.

The mosquitos are known to carry different diseases than our native mosquitos, including yellow fever (they are sometimes known as yellow fever mosquitos), dengue fever, chikungunya and zika virus, according to officials. So far, none of these diseases have been found here.

