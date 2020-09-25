LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District has identified invasive Aedes mosquitoes in two new locations in Palmdale — one site near 30th Street East and Avenue R and one site near 35th Street East and Avenue R.
The District has not detected this invasive mosquito in these locations prior to this identification.
District Entomologist Karen Mellor identified these samples as Aedes aegypti, also known as the yellow fever mosquito.
“This type of mosquito was first discovered in the Antelope Valley in October of 2018,” she said. “We have since detected it several more times during the 2019 season and again this year. Some detections were in the same areas as previous years, but we have also identified them in several new areas of town during the 2020 season.”
Aedes aegypti is a small, black-and-white mosquito that is closely associated with human dwellings. Unlike our native Culex mosquitoes that generally bite during dusk and dawn, Aedes mosquitoes will actively pursue people throughout the entire day and into the evening.
Invasive Aedes mosquitoes feed almost exclusively on humans and tend to bite below the knees.
Female mosquitoes will lay eggs in small containers such as vases, buckets, pots and plant saucers just above the water line. The eggs can dry up and survive for six or more months, waiting for the container to re-flood so they can hatch.
Aedes mosquitoes are typically introduced into new areas by bringing in containers from other areas that contain the eggs. Prior to use, be sure to scrub out any newly obtained containers (pots, plant saucers, vases, bird baths etc.) to dislodge any eggs that might be inside.
Aedes aegypti have the potential to carry very different diseases than our native Culex mosquitoes and are known transmitters of diseases like Yellow Fever, Dengue Fever, Chikungunya and Zika virus.
“Although these mosquitoes have the potential to carry these diseases, there is currently nothing to indicate that local transmission occurring,” District Manager Cei Kratz said. “Keeping mosquito populations low remains of utmost importance due to the potential for these diseases to make their way into the mosquito population.”
District personnel have increased mosquito surveillance in these areas and will continue to place traps that are designed to attract egg-laying Aedes mosquitoes.
Once trapped, the mosquitoes are contaminated with larvicide. When they leave the trap, they spread larvicide to several breeding sites around the trap. Larvicide targets larvae in small and hard-to-find breeding sources. The adult mosquito also gets infected with a mosquito-specific fungus that kills her before she can spread disease.
In addition to increased surveillance efforts, residents in the surrounding area will be informed about the proximity of this invasive mosquito and will be advised to do their part to eliminate this mosquito.
The public plays a critical role in helping to control the spread of this mosquito population. All possible sources of standing water where mosquitoes lay eggs, such as buckets, tires and plant saucers, should be emptied of standing water. Scrubbing the insides of the containers is also recommended, as this can dislodge eggs deposited above the water line.
Report any day-time biting mosquitoes to the District at 661-942-2917. To stay up to date on any mosquito related information check out www.avmosquito.org, Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/avmosquito), and Twitter and Instagram @AVMosquito.
For services, call the District at 661-942-2917.
