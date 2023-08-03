California-Invasive Fruit Fly

The California Department of Food and Agriculture has declared a produce quarantine northeast of Los Angeles to stop the spread of the invasive Tau fruit fly.

LOS ANGELES — The discovery of nearly 30 invasive fruit flies has prompted a produce quarantine affecting over 79 square miles of Los Angeles County as state and local officials try to stop the fly from spreading and hurting California’s fruit and vegetable industry.

It’s the first quarantine ever in the Western Hemisphere for the Tau fruit fly, which is native to Asia, agriculture officials said. The fly was discovered on June 6 in the unincorporated area of Stevenson Ranch and was likely brought by a traveler bringing uninspected produce into California, officials said.

