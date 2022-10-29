Pelosi Husband Assaulted

Police investigators work, Friday, outside the San Francisco home of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Paul Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation.

 Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the couple’s San Francisco home, early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”

The assault on the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi injected new uneasiness into the nation’s already toxic political climate, just 11 days before the midterm elections. It carried chilling echoes of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol when rioters chanted menacingly for the speaker as they rampaged through the halls trying to halt certification of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Too bad Nancy wasn't there...she may have been able to help. But...!! my ""Spidey Senses"" tell me the intruder may have been working for Nancy (IMHO). Paul Pelosi wrecked his Porsche while Drunk driving in Napa,CA while Nancy was out of the country. Rumor has it there was a passenger in the Porsche (Man or Woman?). Was the Hammerman a hired muscle...? You be the Judge.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lv8Q-Rrwbc

