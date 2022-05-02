LANCASTER — The search for Antelope Valley Community College District’s next superintendent/president is nearing its conclusion, with the three finalists set for public interviews on campus, this week.
The finalists — Dr. Jennifer Zellet, Dr. Erin Vines and Dr. Peter Gitau — were selected by the presidential search committee after narrowing the pool through semifinalist interviews, last month.
Each of the public forums is scheduled from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the cafeteria, at 3041 West Ave. K, on the candidate’s scheduled day.
Zellet’s forum is scheduled for Tuesday; Vines’ forum is scheduled for Wednesday; and Gitau’s forum is scheduled for Thursday.
Zellet serves as the vice president of Instruction at Modesto Junior College. In her 23-year career in higher education, she has worked in public and private, two- and four-year institutions, according to her biography.
Vines has more than 22 years of experience in administration. He most recently served as assistant superintendent/vice president of Student Services at AV College for eight-and-a-half years. He previously served as dean of Counseling and Special Services at Solano Community College for seven years.
Gitau serves as vice president for Student Services at Butte-Glenn Community College in Northern California. He has more than 20 years’ experience of executive higher education management. He previously served as the vice president for Student Affairs at Northern Kentucky University and Dixie State University, associate vice chancellor and dean of students at SIU Carbondale and Chief Diversity Officer at Manchester University in Indiana.
Visit www.avc.edu/superintendent-president-search-forums to read Zellet’s, Vines’s, Gitau’s full biographies.
Employees, students and community members are encouraged to submit questions for the finalists prior to the forums. Visit https://links.avc.edu/questions) for details.
Submissions will be reviewed for equal employment opportunity appropriateness, according to the announcement. Related or similar questions will be grouped together and asked as one question. Due to time constraints, AV College officials cannot guarantee that all questions submitted will be presented to the candidates.
The deadline to submit questions is 6 p.m., today.
Employees and community members who attend the candidate forums will have the opportunity to complete a form to provide feedback to the Board of Trustees. All forms must be completed and left at the conclusion the forum attended. Any feedback submitted after that time may not be taken into consideration by the Board, according to the announcement.
