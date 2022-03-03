LANCASTER — In recognition of Black History Month, state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, honored Lancaster entrepreneur Kendra Mays, who owns and operates Kendra Mays Designs and Amaysn Events, as Senate District 21st February Small Business of the Month, Wilk’s office announced.
Mays’ interior design company has been a pillar in the Antelope Valley for nearly three decades, and as of 2016, she is the only African American interior designer who has been recognized twice as the Better Homes and Garden Designer of the Year.
“Kendra’s love for interior design began as a hobby that turned into a successful business and career for her. With her supportive husband Chris by her side, Kendra’s artistic talent has been showcased in many homes in Southern California and on HGTV,” Wilk said.
Mays is a certified interior designer and event planning expert. She was born in Dallas and began sewing and making flowers as a hobby while still in high school. That hobby quickly became a passion, and that passion is now a lifestyle brand that includes everything from custom furniture, accessories and décor, to lavish floral designs and “over-the-top” theme event productions. Within 27 years of business, Mays has designed some of the most spectacular spaces for athletes, celebrities, politicians and more. She has produced opulent and beautiful events for several clients across North America and abroad.
She has received some of the most prestigious awards in her field, such as CID Designer of the Year, Women in Business Entrepreneur of The Year, as well as receiving Better Homes and Garden Designer of the Year a record two years in a row (making her the first African American to receive the award as well as the only designer to receive it multiple times). May’s work and presence have appeared in Better Homes & Garden, Equanimity, HGTV and Garden Party. She was also the feature “on air” design personality for TV One’s “Divine Restoration,” which crossed over into the Canadian and European markets after the second season.
Mays, along with her husband and business partner Chris Mays, are also heavily involved in the community throughout the year with hosting multiple charity events and an annual holiday toy drive for five years in a row.
Kendra and her team also host one special bride and groom with a complete wedding design completely paid for to assist a couple in need of a beautiful wedding but cannot afford such a high-end ticket.
“Not only is Kendra talented, she has a true love for the community as she strives to support local nonprofits and individuals in need,” Wilk said. “Kendra is extremely community-minded, and she hosted many charity events, holiday toy drives, and business seminars supporting female and minority-business owners to succeed.”
