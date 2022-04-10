PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, unanimously and without public discussion, approved a contract amendment for Interim City Manager Ronda Perez, at a salary of $275,000 a year.
The amendment formalizes her appointment to the position, and a corresponding increase in salary.
Perez, who joined the city in October as assistant city manager, was appointed interim city manager, on March 2, following the firing of former city manager J.J. Murphy. She had been serving as acting city manager, since mid-December.
The contract amendment also increases the severance package from six months’ pay to a full year, if she should be “terminated without cause and does not challenge such termination, including but not limited to by means of appeal or civil administrative claim.”
The amendment also contains a provision if Perez is not hired as the permanent city manager, to revert to her former assistant city manager position, but at the same salary as the interim city manager position.
Perez’s annual salary as assistant city manager was not available at press time, but according to the city’s salary schedule, the range for that position is $207,900 to $265,320.
According to the staff report, the city will save $64,000 for the remainder of the current fiscal year, to June 30, with this contract amendment. This is due to the vacant assistant city manager position and the difference between Perez’s interim salary and Murphy’s contract, at $311,100.
The Council was also scheduled to consider a contract amendment for City Attorney Christopher Beck. This action, however, was continued to the May 4 Council meeting at the outset of the session. There was no public discussion of the matter.
Beck joined the city, in September 2020, and his contract calls for an annual performance evaluation.
According to the staff report, the Council approved a 5% raise for Beck during the Jan. 12 closed session meeting. Beck’s annual salary is $209,100, according to the city’s salary schedule.
