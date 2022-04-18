VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — A classified satellite for the US National Reconnaissance Office was launched into space from California, on Sunday.
The NROL-85 satellite lifted off, at 6:13 a.m., from Vandenberg Space Force Base aboard a two-stage SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
It was the first mission by the NRO to reuse a SpaceX rocket booster, Vandenberg said in a statement.
The Falcon’s first stage flew back and landed at the seaside base northwest of Los Angeles.
The NRO only described the NROL-85 satellite as a “critical national security payload.”
