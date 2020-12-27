LOS ANGELES — Health inspectors and authorities stepped up enforcement at restaurants and shopping malls over the post-Christmas weekend as they desperately seek to curb a Coronavirus surge that already has filled some hospitals in California well beyond normal capacity.
Crowding at Los Angeles County shopping malls came under scrutiny before the holiday. Several of them were cited and fined up to $500 for violating COVID-19 measures, which could include not keeping occupancy below 20% capacity and not prohibiting eating and drinking, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.
“We’re going to take a hard look this weekend at the shopping malls because the pictures we’ve been seeing are … another little mini-disaster,” county public health director Barbara Ferrer said. “The occupancy is supposed to be down to 20%. But when you look around, they look way more crowded than 20%. And that just means a complete breakdown of what we are requiring.”
Health officials were waiting to see whether people followed their pleas and avoided Christmas and New Year’s festivities that could lead to a new round of infections and threaten to extend stay-at-home orders in several regions of the state. They repeated warnings before the holiday week that Thanksgiving gatherings where people didn’t wear masks or observe social distancing have resulted in a surge.
Beverly Hills police halted a plan for a secret New Year’s Eve dinner at La Scala after the Italian restaurant circulated invitations to a “discreet” meal that would violate the county’s ban on indoor dining.
Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths have mounted exponentially in recent weeks and are breaking new records. On Christmas Eve, California became the first state in the nation to exceed 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.
On Saturday, the state reported more than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, a 22% decrease from the previous day. Officials said the change was due to a glitch keeping the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health from reporting its daily cases and deaths.
There were 36 new deaths reported.
The first Coronavirus case in California was confirmed Jan. 25. It took 292 days to get to 1 million infections on Nov. 11. Just 44 days later, the number topped 2 million.
