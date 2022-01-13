LANCASTER — Lancaster School District stakeholders have until Jan. 20 to submit comments for an online anonymous survey seeking input on the desired qualities and characteristics in the District’s next superintendent.
The results will be used to develop a profile of the District’s next top administrator.
Superintendent Michele Bowers will retire at the end of the school year. Bowers has been an educator for more than 21 years. She served the last 10 years as superintendent. Bowers was named the 2020 Los Angeles County Superintendent of the Year in part for her leadership during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The survey is available in English and Spanish. Individuals who would like to complete it can visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FDV5YH9
Lancaster School District trustees approved a contract with executive search firm Leadership Associates to conduct the superintendent search. The firm conducted superintendent searches last year for the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District and Antelope Valley Union High School District.
Leadership Associates will hold a virtual community forum from 5 to 6 p.m., Jan. 18, to give community members and employees an opportunity to provide input on what characteristics they want to see in the District’s next superintendent.
Stakeholders will be asked to consider two questions to lead the discussion:
• What are the desirable qualities, characteristics, background and professional and personal experiences for the next superintendent?
• What do you see as the strengths of the district and the major challenges facing the district in years ahead?
Visit https://www.lancsd.org/domain/1505 for details on how to participate in the forum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.