PALMDALE — Residents are invited to provide input on efforts to update Palmdale’s zoning ordinance and zoning map, to be consistent with the city’s newly adopted General Plan.
In September, the City Council adopted the updated General Plan, the roadmap for Palmdale’s development for the next quarter century.
The General Plan provides the blueprint for the city, with policies and plans for land use, transportation, economic development, safety, health and other concerns touching nearly every aspect of residents’ lives.
With the Plan’s adoption, the city’s zoning ordinance and map must now be updated, as well, to implement the land use patterns and development framework.
This process will also ensure the development regulations, processes and procedures in the zoning code are consistent with both the General Plan and state law, and streamline the project approval processes.
The update is intended to also result in a zoning code that is easy to use and understand and that clearly conveys regulations.
Two sessions of virtual office hours are scheduled, next month, to allow interested residents to ask questions about the proposed ordinance and map. Spanish language interpretation will be offered for both sessions.
The first session is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Jan. 12; the second is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on Jan. 18.
The website also has links to the draft zoning code and draft zoning map, as well as the approved General Plan.
