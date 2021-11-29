PALMDALE — Residents interested in submitting their own maps to outline the four districts for City Council representation, following the 2020 Census, have until Dec. 6 to submit them for consideration by the city’s Advisory Redistricting Commission, at its Dec. 14 meeting.
Printable paper maps with the latest population figures and an interactive, electronic map-drawing tool are available online at www.DrawPalmdale.org
Maps created online may be submitted via email to redistrict2021@cityofpalmdale.org. Paper maps may also be submitted, either via mail or in person, to the City Clerk’s office, attn: Redistricting, 38300 Sierra Highway, Palmdale, CA 93550.
Like governments at all levels, Palmdale is going through the every-decade redistricting process, using the latest population data from the 2020 Census.
The submitted maps and other public input will be considered by the city’s 11-member Advisory Redistricting Commission to create maps that fairly represent the city’s population and meet all state and federal requirements.
The next Commission meeting is at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 14, in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite B.
The Commission makes a recommendation to the City Council, which must approve the final maps. These final district lines will be used for the 2022 elections.
Two more public hearings are scheduled, in January and February, before the final maps are adopted, which must happen by April 17.
The federal Voting Rights Act and the California Voting Rights Act must be followed as part of the criteria to drawing district lines.
A newer state law, the Fair Maps Act, created standardized redistricting criteria aimed at keeping communities together and prohibiting partisan gerrymandering. It also expanded community outreach and public hearing requirements and timelines, which coincide with the state redistricting schedule.
Palmdale transitioned to by-district Council elections in November 2016, in which the four Council members are elected by voters from within the district they reside. The mayor is elected by voters citywide.
