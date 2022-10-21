PALMDALE — Palmdale residents are invited to provide their input for transportation improvements in the city that will improve traffic safety, mobility and reduce greenhouse gas emissions through amenities that make using transportation other than cars safer and more enjoyable.
The city is developing a Sustainable Transportation Plan to meet these goals, with an emphasis on transportation modes that are affordable and either low-emission, energy-efficient or electric.
Examples of sustainable transportation projects include first/last mile projects for connectivity, safe routes to schools and parks, protected bike lanes, complete sidewalks with streetscape, accessible and welcoming transit hubs, more visible signs and signals, traffic calming measures, designated carpool loading areas and bike share programs/stations.
A second round of workshops intended to collect public input to help develop the Plan is slated to begin at noon on Wednesday, with a virtual workshop. Register for this workshop online at www.PalmdaleSTP.com, the Sustainable Transportation Plan website.
The second workshop will be at 7 p.m., on Nov. 2, at Marie Kerr Recreation Center, 2723-A West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P). A hot dinner will be served.
The third workshop is at 7 p.m., at Legacy Commons, 930 East Ave. Q-9. A hot dinner will be served at this workshop, as well.
Each of the three workshops will cover the same material.
Spanish interpretation will be provided. Requests for interpretation in other languages will be accommodated if made at least three working days in advance of the scheduled meeting by emailing City Traffic Engineer Jay Nelson at jnelson@cityofpalmdale.org
Residents are also invited to comment online on potential projects, via the Plan website, starting Wednesday. Those who use this online platform will be entered for a chance to win a $200 gift card to The Squeaky Wheel Bike Shop. The first 100 participants will receive a $5 TAP card, which may be used for AVTA or LA County Metro transit services.
During the first round of public outreach regarding the Sustainable Transportation Plan, the team gathered feedback on identifying where transportation improvements may be implemented. This second round of workshops will focus on developing potential strategies and solutions to improve traffic safety and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The Sustainable Transportation Plan is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year.
For details, visit the project website, www.PalmdaleSTP.com or contact Nelson by email or phone at 661-267-5320.
