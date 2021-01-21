LAKE LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is accepting public comments on proposed improvements at Stephen Sorensen Park through Feb. 12.
Existing amenities at the 23-acre park, at 16801 East Ave. P, include grass areas, picnic tables, a playground, horseshoe pits, splash pad, and a community gymnasium building.
The proposed new amenities cover three non-contiguous areas. The proposed projects include an approximately 25,000 square-foot skate park; a shade structure for existing playground measuring 1,800 square feet; and a gazebo measuring 2,500 square feet, a concrete slab with fitness zone and shade structure measuring 1,600 square feet; and associated Americans with Disabilities Act improvements.
Construction of the proposed project is estimated to take place from March 2022 to July 2023 over four phases.
To view the Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration for the proposed improvements is available visit https://parks.lacounty.gov/various_improvements_stephen_sorensen_intent_to_adopt_mitigated_negative_decl/
