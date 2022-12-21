PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is asking for residents’ input on the theme for a mural to be painted at the Palmdale Transportation Center, next year, as part of a paint recycling and reuse event.
The program is seeking input for a theme that relates to waste reduction and illegal dumping.
The mural will be unveiled as part of the city’s Innovation & Environmental Division and Public Art program, which is partnering with PaintCare for another paint recycling and reuse event, in April.
During a similar event, in September 2021, Pearblossom artist Christopher Minsal painted a mural on the west end of the transportation center, using recycled paint collected by PaintCare in previous collection events.
For this mural, under the Public Art Master Plan, the city will select a local artist to create a mural with a recycling theme.
The project is funded through Palmdale’s solid waste program, to bring attention to the impact of excess waste on the environment and quality of life.
