PALMDALE — Antelope Valley residents are invited to provide input on what a proposed regional recreation center should include.
The workshops are on Monday, at the Marie Kerr Park Recreation Center, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P), and, on Wednesday, at the Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center, 3850 East Ave. S.
Both workshops start at 6:30 p.m.
One of two joint projects in partnership with Lancaster, the regional recreational complex is proposed as an approximately 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility that will offer year-round, indoor opportunities for social interaction, learning, fun and fitness, according to the staff report.
The Palmdale City Council, in July, approved a $307,485 consulting contract with Denver-based Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture for the conceptual design and site selection for a regional recreation center.
“An exciting new project is in the works, and we’re looking for you to help make it a creation of your community,” city Capital Improvement Program Manager Nick Godin said. Godin is project manager for the Palmdale Regional Recreation Complex. “Please join us for these important community meetings to help develop the new regional recreation complex.”
Among the potential amenities the complex could include are an indoor gymnasium, indoor and outdoor synthetic turf fields, an indoor walking track, multipurpose rooms, fitness rooms with lockers, a rock wall, boxing ring, pump bicycle track and handball, racquetball and pickle ball courts.
The complex could also include computer workstations, space for small informal group seminars or office/meeting space for local nonprofits and schools to provide youth services.
Other options for physical fitness include a playground geared toward those with physical or cognitive limitations, an indoor warm therapy pool, indoor cool water exercise pool and other water activities.
Outdoor tiered grass seating for small bands and neighborhood events or a drive-in movie set-up is also a possibility.
The actual amenities, services, and activities to be included in PRRC will be the result of community collaborations and staff recommendations.
Visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/PRRC for details.
