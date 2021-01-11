MERCED — Authorities in central California were searching Sunday for six inmates who used a “homemade rope” to escape from a county jail, sheriff’s officials said.
All six escapees should be considered armed and dangerous, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Staff at Merced County Downtown Jail noticed late Saturday that the six inmates were missing, the release said.
“A preliminary investigation has determined that the inmates were able to gain access to the roof of the facility and utilize a homemade rope to scale down the side of the jail,” the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone who spots the fugitives is asked not to approach them and immediately call 911.
All but one of the suspects are charged with violent felonies, including murder.
They were identified as Jorge Barron, 20, of Atwater, California; Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19, of Atwater; Manuel Allen Leon, 21, of Vallejo, California; Andres Nunez Rodriguez Jr., 21 of Planada, California; Fabian Cruz Roman, 22 of Los Banos, California; and Edgar Eduardo Ventura, 22 of Portland, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.