ACTON — Authorities on Thursday apprehended a 25-year-old inmate who walked away from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Acton Conservation Camp No. 11 on Sunday.
Erick Mendiola, 25, was apprehended without incident at a residence in Ceres, in Stanislaus County, at approximately 10:50 a.m. by investigators and special agents from the CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety. The Ceres Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies also assisted with the search and apprehension, CDCR officials said.
Mendiola was subsequently transported to Sierra Conservation Center in Jamestown and will no longer be eligible to be housed in a conservation camp.
Mendiola was committed to the CDCR on Oct. 22, 2019, from Stanislaus County to serve a six-year sentence for evading a peace officer while driving recklessly and second-degree robbery.
Mendiola was assigned to the Acton Conservation Camp when he was discovered missing on Sunday during an inmate count at 9 p.m.
The case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for possible escape charges.
Since 1977, 99% of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended, according to the CDCR.
