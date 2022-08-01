LANCASTER — The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley, also known as CCAV, has a stock of hundreds of cuddly stuffed dogs to help comfort children in its programs, thanks to a donation from inmate organizations at California State Prison Los Angeles County in Lancaster.
The men who organized the donation are part of the Progressive Programming Facility at the prison, as well as the Paws 4 Life Program K9 Rescue, a program in which the men train dogs to be service animals and to make them more easily adoptable.
“If we can help bring a smile to the face of one child, we have made a difference that would be felt forever in the lifetime of that child,” said Jimmie Gilmer, Jr., a member of the Progressive Programming Facility. “We understand the issue of childhood trauma because most of us have and are still suffering from some of those same types of issues from our very own childhood.”
The men selected CCAV for assistance, one of a number of local charitable organizations they have helped in the 20 years the effort has been in place, raising tens of thousands of dollars for donation.
“They actually came up with the idea of raising money and giving back to local charities,” advocate and life coach Kenneth Hartman said.
Through their efforts, the men are committed to serving the community to make amends for their past actions. In addition to Glimmer, the men who donated are Marvin Johnson, Darren Robinson, Richard Whitehurst, Robert Martinez, Lloyd Townsend, Louis Crosby, Jose Rodriguez, Harun Smith, Anthony Snead and Tony Varnado.
The 480 plush dogs donated will be distributed to children who receive therapy at CCAV or participate in one of its family-centered programs.
“We are honored by this gesture of kindness as these men chose to support local children engaged in CCAV’s programs,” Executive Director Donna Gaddis said. “We understand the lifelong impact of adverse childhood experiences, which is why we are committed to providing specialized mental health therapy to children who have experienced trauma as well as working to break the generational cycle of trauma.”
