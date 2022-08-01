CCAV dogs donation

Inmates from California State Prison Los Angeles County donated hundreds of plush dogs to The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley to help comfort children in their programs. Displaying a portion of the donation are Captain Richard Ochoa (back row, left), Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation; Lieutenant Daniel Schumacher, Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation; Destiny McCune, CCAV program manager; Kenneth Hartman, advocate and life coach; Carol Stevenson, CCAV communications director; Daniela Canal, case manager for CCAV’s domestic violence support services program; Osas Otasowie (front row, left), CCAV director of diversity, equity and inclusion; LaTrice Brooks-Gilmer, wife of one of the men behind the donation.

 Photo courtesy of The Children’s Center of Antelope Valley

LANCASTER — The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley, also known as CCAV, has a stock of hundreds of cuddly stuffed dogs to help comfort children in its programs, thanks to a donation from inmate organizations at California State Prison Los Angeles County in Lancaster.

The men who organized the donation are part of the Progressive Programming Facility at the prison, as well as the Paws 4 Life Program K9 Rescue, a program in which the men train dogs to be service animals and to make them more easily adoptable.

