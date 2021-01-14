BAKERSFIELD — Marvinesha Shawnee Johnson, who was convicted Nov. 12 in Bakersfield of second-degree murder, was found dead at a pre-trial facility on Dec. 26.
She was found unresponsive at 5:20 p.m. at the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility in Bakersfield. According to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson did not respond to life-saving efforts and was declared dead at the scene. It is unclear how she died, and a post-mortem examination will be performed to determine the cause of death. Her family has been notified.
Her charges stem from an incident that occurred on Aug. 5, 2019, at an apartment complex near the 3300 block of Q Street in central Bakersfield.
In addition to the murder charge, she was convicted on enhancements for personally discharging a firearm causing death and resisting/delaying a peace officer. Deputy District Attorney Richard Choi with the Kern County District Attorney’s office prosecuted the case.
She was scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 10 before the Honorable Judge John Oglesby. She faced 40 years to life in prison.
