Inge Ginsberg, who fled the Holocaust, helped US spies in Switzerland during World War II, wrote songs in Hollywood and, in a final assertion of her presence on Earth, made a foray into heavy metal music as a nonagenarian, died July 20 in a care home in Zurich. She was 99.
The cause was heart failure, said Pedro da Silva, a friend and bandmate.
In a picaresque life, Ginsberg lived in New York City, Switzerland, Israel and Ecuador. She wrote songs and poetry, worked as a journalist and refused to fade into the background as she aged, launching herself, improbably, into her heavy metal career.
She was the frontwoman for the band Inge and the Tritone Kings, which competed on television in “Switzerland’s Got Talent,” entered the Eurovision Song Contest and made music videos. Whatever the venue, Ginsberg would typically appear in long gowns and pearls and flash the two-fingered hand signal for “rock on” as she sang about the Holocaust, climate change, mental health and other issues.
In the 2017 music video for the band’s song “I’m Still Here,” Ginsberg stands in front of a screen showing filmed images of refugees. She sings — in a manner reminiscent of spoken-word poetry — about her grandmother and four young cousins, all of whom were killed in German camps. At the end, she slices the screen and walks through it, singing as she joins the other band members amid a roar of electric guitars, drums and a pounded piano.
“All my life, I fought for freedom and peace,” she sings. In the last chorus, Ginsberg, who was in her 90s at the time, screams, “I’m still here!”
The band grew out of a friendship between Ginsberg and Lucia Caruso; they had met in the audience of a concert in 2003 at the Manhattan School of Music in New York. Caruso, a student there, was watching the performance of a doctoral composition by her boyfriend, da Silva. The couple married, went on to performing and teaching careers in classical music and stayed close to Ginsberg.
One day in 2014, Ginsberg read out loud to da Silva the words of a children’s song she was writing. “She wrote these lyrics about worms eating your flesh after you die,” da Silva said. That had the ring of heavy metal to him, and he suggested building a band around her.
The band began rehearsing and filming music videos later that year, the productions paid for by Ginsberg. She wrote the lyrics to their songs and performed them, with da Silva, Caruso and others accompanying her on various instruments, including the guitar, piano, drums, organ and oud.
