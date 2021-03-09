LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators responded to a suspicious death investigation Sunday night.
Deputies with the Palmdale Station received a call of a possible hit-and-run. They were dispatched at 10:10 p.m. to the 2300 block of West Avenue M. When they arrived, the Hispanic, male, adult victim was suffering from trauma to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He appeared to be in his 40s. The Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner will determine the cause of death.
Investigators are canvassing the area for video surveillance and witnesses.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous may use the P3 Tips mobile app or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
