PALMDALE — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking information regarding a suspicious death.
The victim, Joshua Bermudez, 43, was found dead on the side of the road at 10 p.m. Sunday. He was discovered in the 2300 block of West Columbia Way (Avenue M) in Palmdale.
Investigators believe he may have been walking west on Columbia Way from the Sierra Highway area.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Sgt. J. Valencia or Det. M. Davis of the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Those who wish to provide information anonymously may do so by using the P3Tips app, calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.