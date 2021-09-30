PALMDALE — Detectives with the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run traffic incident in August.
A female pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV at approximately 1:10 a.m., Aug. 26, on Palmdale Boulevard near Fifth Street East. The SUV then fled the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The SUV is believed to be small and dark, and was believed to be eastbound on Palmdale Boulevard when it struck the woman, who was walking south across Palmdale Boulevard.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at (661) 272-2400.
To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477); using your smartphone by downloading the P3Tips mobile app on Google Play or the Apple app store; or by going to http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.