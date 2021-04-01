Detectives from Lancaster Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in three unrelated theft incidents.
One suspect allegedly stole a vehicle from a residential driveway. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Mohr at 661-948-8466.
Another suspect snatched a phone from a victim, then ran away with it. Persons with information about this case is asked to call Det. Taylor at the Lancaster station at 661-948-8466.
A third suspect is accused of stealing items from a local business. Anyone information in this case also is asked to call Taylor
