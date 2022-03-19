LANCASTER — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster station are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of truck, possibly a Ford F-150, with a camper shell.
The driver might have information about a dog that was abandoned by a dumpster at a local business. The dog showed signs of severe neglect and has since died.
Anyone with information regarding the driver of the truck or the incident is asked to call Sgt. Bowser at Lancaster Station, 661-948-8466. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, use the P3 Tips app or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
