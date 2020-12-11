LANCASTER — Detectives from the traffic division at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons and vehicle involved in a fatal traffic collision near the intersection of Beech Avenue and West Avenue J-8 in Lancaster.
The collision occurred at about 11:13 p.m. Nov. 10. A motorcycle was involved in a collision with an unidentified vehicle southbound on Beech Avenue.
Detective are seeking help from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or captured the fleeing vehicle on their surveillance cameras. Possibly a neighbor’s vehicle had collision damage and the driver had injuries or perhaps a local auto body shop recalls a car being brought in for repairs.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. R. Arment at 661-948-8466. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
