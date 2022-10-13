LANCASTER — Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives sought the public’s help, Wednesday, to find two Lancaster sisters, ages 9 and 11, who were reported missing and might be with their uncle.
Julia Cherrie Brown, 9, and Jewel Precious Brown, 11, were last seen about 4 p.m., Tuesday, in the 43500 block of 17th Street West, according to the department.
Julia Brown is Black, 5 feet tall, weighs 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans and black shoes.
Jewel Brown is Black, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Deputies say the sisters may be with their uncle, Frederick Brown, 30, described as Black, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. They are possibly in a white 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS 550 with California license plate number 8REL582.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466 and ask for Det. M. Pierson or the watch commander. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org
