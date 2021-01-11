JAKARTA, Indonesia — The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified today to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying 62 people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea.
The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared minutes after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, during heavy rain Saturday. The search has yielded plane parts and human remains but no sign of survivors.
Authorities have said signals from the boxes containing the cockpit voice and flight data recorders were detected between Lancang and Laki islands in the Thousand Island chain just north of Jakarta’s coast. Officials said they have marked a location where the sounds were being emitted from the black boxes, which detached from the tail of the aircraft when it plummeted into the sea.
The cockpit voice recorder holds conversations between pilots, and the data recorder tracks electronic information such as airspeed, altitude and vertical acceleration.
