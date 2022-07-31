Indiana Abortion

Kayce Kean and other abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the Indiana Statehouse, on Friday, during the ongoing special session in Indianapolis.

 Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban, Saturday, during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate, passing it with the minimum 26 votes needed to send it on to the House.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.