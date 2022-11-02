INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Even before Republican legislators this summer made Indiana the first state to pass an abortion ban since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Democrats started urging angry voters to take their revenge at the ballot box.
Indiana Democrats haven’t let up on that push in the final days of this year’s elections, although a limited number of competitive races on the Nov. 8 ballot for the currently Republican-dominated Legislature leave them with slim chances of being able to do much about abortion access that is also being debated during campaigns across the country.
Indiana Republicans, meanwhile, argue that voters are more worried about other issues such as inflation and crime — concerns widely believed to favor the GOP.
Democratic candidate Joey Mayer said the abortion ban has remained a top issue as she’s talked with voters in a northern Indianapolis suburban district where she’s challenging a four-term Republican House member who voted in favor of the ban when it passed, in August.
“Many people that I have met through door-knocking that identify as a Libertarian or a lifelong Republican have said, ‘I’m done, I’m done. This is ridiculous overreach,’ ” Mayer said.
The state Supreme Court has allowed abortions to continue in Indiana while it considers a lawsuit from abortion clinic operators arguing that the ban violates the state constitution.
Mayer, a business consultant from Westfield, said the blocking of the abortion ban only slowed down talk about it among voters for a couple days.
“Then people were like, ‘This doesn’t fix the problem’ and it seemed like everybody started to get spun up again,” Mayer said.
Republicans go into the election with a 71-29 Indiana House majority and a 39-11 state Senate advantage, giving them supermajorities in both chambers that allow them to take action even without any Democrats present.
Republicans used those commanding margins to boost their legislative campaign funds to about $8 million for the year through the end of September — about four times what Democrats raised, according to state campaign reports. GOP lawmakers also controlled last year’s redistricting process that produced new legislative district maps that political analysts found locked in a partisan advantage for the next decade.
In order to pick up the five House seats needed to break the two-thirds supermajority, Democrats such as Mayer will have to capture Republican-held seats in suburban Indianapolis and hold onto GOP-targeted seats in cities such as Anderson and Jeffersonville.
Current Republican lawmakers largely held off numerous hard-right challengers in the May primary who argued that the Legislature had not been aggressive enough in attempting to ban abortion.
(1) comment
Republicans, are more worried about other issues such as inflation and crime...as for the abortion issue..."BFD"... who cares. Drive to another state if you need an abortion..like Cali or N.Y. If you don't get Carjacked or run out of Gas along the way.
