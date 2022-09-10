Abortion Indiana

Abortion protesters attempt to hand out literature as they stand at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Indianapolis, in 2019. Hospitals and abortion clinics in Indiana are preparing for the state’s abortion ban to go into effect on Thursday.

 Associated Press files

INDIANAPOLIS — Opponents of Indiana’s abortion ban set to take effect next week filed a lawsuit, Thursday, arguing it would violate a state religious-freedom law that Republican lawmakers approved, in 2015.

The lawsuit follows another one filed, last week, also challenging the abortion ban that the GOP-dominated Legislature and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb approved, last month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.